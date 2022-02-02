Meghan McCain 'heartbroken' as she decries Whoopi Goldberg's 'antisemitic' comments ABC confirmed Whoopi had been given a two-week suspension

Meghan McCain has decried Whoopi Goldberg's recent comments on The View about the Holocaust, sharing that she is "heartbroken about what was said".

The former TV star took to social media to share her thoughts in the hours after Whoopi apologized for the shocking remarks that have been branded "antisemitic". "I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved in every way a person can move on," Meghan wrote.

WATCH: The View star Whoopi Goldberg alleges the Holocaust wasn't about race

"That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said."

In an essay for the Daily Mail, she called Whoopi's comments "a series of bizarre, incoherent, and even dangerous comments about the Holocaust" and added: "Antisemitism is truly the last socially-accepted form of bigotry."

"I hope this can be used as a teachable moment to explain to millions of Americans why conflating the Holocaust as something that is specific and limited to 'white people' is insane, ahistorical and anti-Semitic," she concluded.

"For as much as the left is fond of using Nazi comparisons and imagery, the truth of the Holocaust, who it targeted and why, deserves to be known and understood by all."

Meghan left the show in 2021

"I appreciate you being an activist against antisemitism," commented one fan as another shared: "I really don’t think people truly grasp the pervasiveness or the gravity of antisemitism in this country."

ABC confirmed Whoopi had been given a two-week suspension.

In a statement released on behalf of the network, ABC News president Kim Godwin said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

Whoopi was given a two-week suspension

The 66-year-old – who has been on The View since 2007 – has issued several public apologies for claiming on Monday's show that the Holocaust, which saw over six million Jews across German-occupied Europe systematically murdered, was "not about race".

The View also welcomed Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, onto the show, who spoke more on her allegations.

"Whoopi, there is no question that the Holocaust was about race, that is how the Nazis saw it as they sought the systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - across continents, across countries, with deliberate and ruthless cruelty," he said.

Jonathan also suggested that The View should consider adding a Jewish host to fill the open spot vacated by Meghan.

