Sharon Osbourne breaks silence as Whoopi Goldberg is suspended from The View Sharon was herself sacked from The Talk

Sharon Osbourne has inadvertently found herself back in the spotlight following the news that Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks from The View.

Sharon, 69, was herself terminated from The Talk last year after defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle. Whoopi, meanwhile, was reprimanded after saying that the Holocaust was not about race and involved "two groups of white people".

WATCH: The View star Whoopi Goldberg alleges the Holocaust wasn't about race

Fans have been quick to draw comparisons between the two situations, with Sharon trending on Twitter – and now she has broken her social media silence.

The mom-of-three chose to ignore the furore and instead took to Instagram to share a montage reel of all her pets. In response, one follower told her: "We miss you on television, we boycott that show now because you are no longer on it. Have you thought of hosting your own show? Best wishes x."

Sharon has so far ignored the furore

Piers himself has spoken out on the controversy. "Sharon Osbourne was fired from The Talk for defending me against a fake charge of racism," he tweeted. "Whoopi Goldberg said on The View yesterday that the Holocaust 'wasn't about race', which for Jewish people is about as racist a comment as anyone could make. Bet she doesn't lose her job."

Whoopi has issued three public apologies – and on Tuesday began the show by saying: "Yesterday on the show I misspoke [The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race.

Piers has come to Sharon's defence

"Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people."

Nevertheless, the 66-year-old – who has been on The View since 2007 – was told she would be taken off-air for two weeks in light of her "wrong and hurtful comments".

Whoopi has been suspended for two weeks

ABC News president Kim Godwin said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.

"While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.

"The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

