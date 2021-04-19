Derek Chauvin found guilty: The View's Whoopi Goldberg, Amanda Gorman and more react A jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on three charges in the murder of George Floyd.

Whoopi Goldberg, Katy Perry, Chris Evans and Shonda Rhimes were among the famous names who reacted to the news Derek Chauvin was found guilty on three charges in the murder of George Floyd.

"Guilty Guilty Guilty... No one wins," tweeted The View's Whoopi, "George Floyd is still gone..and finally someone was responsible... Derek Chauvin."

"Rest in JUSTICE George Floyd," tweeted American Idol star Katy, as Captain America star Chris shared: "Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends."

MORE: Meghan Markle shares powerful message in support of Black Lives Matter movement

George was murdered in May 2020

Young poet laureate Amanda Gorman added: "A reminder that victory would be George Floyd being alive.

"Every day Black Americans worry if they will be next is another day without justice."

MORE: 25 celebrities making a stand by joining anti-racism protests

MORE: 10 Black women-owned brands on Amazon that you need to know about

Scandal star Kerry Washington tweeted: "A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us.

"But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd."

"This verdict does not bring back Mr Floyd. But justice is truth," shared TV boss Shonda Rhimes.

British personality Piers Morgan shared: "BREAKING: Police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd. On all counts. Justice is done."

Amanda took to Twitter to share her thoughts

Chris Evans said justice had been served

Katy called on George to rest in justice

Whoopi called on everyone to remember no one wins

Kerry asked her fans to take of themselves

Former President Obama shared his and wife Michelle's prayers

F1 driver Lewis Hamtilon called it "monumental"

MORE: 15 powerful and essential books on racial injustice to add to your reading list

Former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday 20 April of the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd died on 25 May in Minneapolis after Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes, even as Floyd pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty of three charges

Onlookers filmed the incident, and called on Chauvin and his colleagues to step back from Floyd as he stopped struggling.

The footage gave new energy to the Black Lives Matter movement, and protests were held across the US and around the world, including in London and Berlin.

Read more HELLO! US stories here