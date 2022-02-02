Whoopi Goldberg's replacement on The View revealed following suspension over Holocaust comments Her comments on the Holocaust earlier this week were met with widespread criticism

Whoopi Goldberg has been temporarily suspended from ABC's The View in light of her controversial comments about the Holocaust.

Her two-week suspension was confirmed by ABC News president Kim Godwin on Tuesday. In a statement released on behalf of the network, she said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.

"While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

As a result, Wednesday's episode of the popular daytime talk show will air without Whoopi on the panel. Instead, hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines will be joined by guest co-host Tara Setmayer. ABC are yet to confirm who will be replacing Whoopi for the rest of her fortnight-long suspension. HELLO! has reached out for comment.

Whoopi Goldberg's comments were met with widespread criticism

The 66-year-old – who has been on The View since 2007 – has issued several public apologies for claiming on Monday's show that the Holocaust, which saw over six million Jews across German-occupied Europe systematically murdered, was "not about race".

In a statement posted on Twitter the same day, she said: "On today's show I said the Holocaust' is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man'. I should have said it is about both."

Whoopi will not appear on the ABC show for the next two weeks

She apologized again on Tuesday's show which she opened by saying: "Yesterday on the show I misspoke. [The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race."

She continued: "Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people."

The View also welcomed Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, onto the show, who spoke more on her allegations. "Whoopi, there is no question that the Holocaust was about race, that is how the Nazis saw it as they sought the systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - across continents, across countries, with deliberate and ruthless cruelty," he said.

"This is an ongoing discussion Jonathan, as you know, and one that we will continue to have because it is important, and because it affects all of us," Whoopi replied, to which Jonathan suggested that The View should consider adding a Jewish host to fill the open spot vacated by Meghan McCain.

