The View star Whoopi Goldberg breaks silence over 'devastating' comments The actress said that the Holocaust wasn't about race during an episode of The View

The View star Whoopi Goldberg has issued an apology for her comments regarding the Holocaust, which were described by Will and Grace actress Debra Messing as being "devastating and dangerous".

MORE: Inside Ted Danson and Whoopi Goldberg's secret relationship

Speaking on The View on Monday, Whoopi said: "Let's be truthful - the Holocaust isn't about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man - that's what it's about…. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let's talk about it for what it is - it's how people treat each other. It's a problem. It doesn't matter if you're black or white, because black, white, Jews... everybody eats each other."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Whoopi has apologised for her controversial comments

The Sister Act star has since issued an apology via Twitter, writing: "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation Leageu shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected.

Whoopi apologised for her comments

"The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused. Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg."

MORE: Whoopi Goldberg reveals the hilarious reason she got her name

MORE: 47 hottest brand new shows coming to our screens in 2022

Her initial comments were met with widespread criticism, with Debra writing: "You deeply hurt & offended me. By minimizing the horror of the Holocaust, the systematic annihilating of 6 MILLION Jews - which by the way IS a race-an attempted GENOCIDE to white-on-white crime? You 'All Lives Matter,' -ed us. Devastating & dangerous."

Atypical actor Michael Rapaport added: "Yes it [expletive] was all and only about race… you need to apologise, you need to explain yourself. Not good, not cool."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.