Good Morning America pays loving birthday tribute to Amy Robach

Amy Robach has become a beloved figure for many due to her stint on Good Morning America, and the show paid tribute to her on a special occasion.

On the day of her birthday on 6 February, the morning show posted a special tribute clip for the GMA3 anchor as a means of celebrating her.

The video included several snippets of Amy throughout the years, including a rare clip of hers from her early days as a pageant queen after she was crowned 4th runner up of the Miss Georgia pageant.

It also included heartwarming moments, such as when she spoke openly about her breast cancer diagnosis on the air and promoted awareness.

However, a majority of the post included lighthearted bits of her career, including laughs with her co-stars, moments on the air with her daughters, and even a hilarious interview with Ryan Gosling as she gushed over him.

"Happy birthday, @ajrobach!!" the caption simply read, with many fans taking to the comments to wish her as well, along with celebratory and heart emojis.

GMA celebrated Amy's birthday with a montage of clips from the years

"Happy Birthday Amy, from one Dawg lover to the other, all the best," one wrote, with another also saying: "She is a sweet heart," and a third simply adding: "The [goat emoji]."

The popular television presenter turned 49 and is most likely spending the day with her family, including husband Andrew Shue and her children.

The journalist shares daughters Ava and Annie with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh. She is also stepmom to Andrew's three sons.

She did briefly take to Instagram, however, to re-post a throwback picture of herself with Annie, who shared it on her own Stories.

The TV presenter's daughter paid tribute with a throwback picture

"Happy birthday madre," the picture simply said, and Amy looked quite different in the nighttime beachside snap, sporting a pink mini-dress and holding on to her young daughter.

