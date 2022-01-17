Amy Robach receives the sweetest message from co-star Lara Spencer after sharing celebratory post The Good Morning America co-stars all have a close bond

Amy Robach has the most supportive co-stars at Good Morning America and they all have a close bond off-air.

And over the weekend, the TV favorite had an eventful time celebrating her good friend at their baby shower ahead of the arrival of their son.

The mom-of-two posted a celebratory photo on Instagram, sharing a glimpse inside the happy event. "Celebrating @deana.donofrio and her baby boy bundle on the way very soon! We can’t wait to meet him D #workfamily," the star captioned the photo.

VIDEO: Amy Robach's 5 style lessons revealed

Lara Spencer was one of the first to comment on the picture, writing: "Gorgeous girls (and boy!)"

Other fans were quick to send their congratulations, while others simply responded with love heart emojis.

Amy is often seen celebrating her friends' news on social media and has a close-knit group of friends.

Lara Spencer was one of the first to react to Amy Robach's celebratory new photo

As well as balancing her work and social life, the star is a doting mom to two daughters, Ava, 19, and Annie, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

The journalist is also a stepmom to her husband Andrew Shue's three sons.

Amy is incredibly open about her personal life and often shares glimpses into her family dynamics on social media.

She even wrote her debut children's book, Better Together, with Andrew at the end of 2021, which was inspired by their children's early experiences in a blended family.

The GMA team have a close bond

Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Amy with her husband Andrew Shue

Amy and Andrew are slowly getting used to their children growing up and recently revealed that they had gone apple picking for the first year – an annual tradition in their household – without any of their kids.

"This was our first year apple picking without our kiddos, missing them, but relishing the tradition always!" Amy captioned a picture of them. She joked: "They'll come back one day. Right?"

