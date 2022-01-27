GMA's Amy Robach reveals she's 'so happy' as she delivers long-awaited update The star had news for her fans

Amy Robach delivered some uplifting news to fans on Thursday when she revealed she's COVID-free after isolating due to the virus - and she has some exciting plans to celebrate.

Rather than head straight back to the GMA studio where she has been sorely missed during her absence, Amy is off on vacation.

The star shared a message with fans on Instagram alongside a sweet date night photo with her husband, Andrew Shue.

She wrote: "After so many nights in… finally a night out! Feeling great over the past few days and tested negative yesterday, 10 days after symptoms began.

Amy - who also shared a photo of her negative test - continued: "Just in time for a mini vacation we had already planned with my parents - so as much as I'm missing work - and as strange as it feels to take a vacation after a quarantine (not complaining at all) - I'm just so happy to have recovered and sending love to those who are and have been through the thick of it.

"I credit my vaccinations and booster for getting through it relatively easy and wishing everyone out there a speedy recovery. See you on @abcgma3 Tuesday 2/1."

Amy said she was 'so happy' to be fully recovered from COVID-19

Her fans rushed to tell her how much they've missed her on TV and said they were thrilled she was finally feeling better.

Amy's co-star, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, wrote: "Woootwoooot! Miss u but glad you are enjoying this much deserved few days away," and another of her social media followers added: "Wonderful News. I am so happy your feeling better. Salute to You Both. Enjoy Your mini vacation with Your parents. Best Wishes Always."

Amy is no longer isolating and is off on vacation

Amy previously shared the news on Instagram that she had fallen ill, and thanked fans for their love as she revealed the news.

The mom-of-two admitted that she had "exhaustion and lower back pain last weekend" but didn't realize they were possible symptoms of the Omicron variant.

We're glad she's feeling better!

