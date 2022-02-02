Amy Robach sparks fan response after T. J. Holmes' hilarious reaction to her return The GMA star has been away from the studios

Amy Robach has been spending some time away from the Good Morning America studios as she battled COVID-19, but now she's back.

Earlier in the week she shared the response from two of her co-stars, Jennifer Ashton and T. J. Holmes, and it's safe to say they both offered different reactions. While Jennifer was over the moon to have one of her closest friends back on set, T. J. jokingly struck a more uncertain pose as Amy shared a photo of the trio back together on her Instagram feed.

But T. J. eventually had a happier face, and we're certain he was thrilled that Amy had returned.

Captioning the post, the mom-of-two wrote: "First pic is AFTER I told TJ to act happy the band was back together… second pic was BEFORE I did."

The gang all looked flawless in their outfits, with Amy styling out red floral dress and a matching pair of strappy heels while Jennifer modeled out a black suit, which included a blazer with oversized buttons.

Fans loved the joyous reunion, and Jennifer was one of the first to respond as she enthused: "This kinda chemistry you just can't phone in."

T. J. seemed to be less than impressed

A second wrote: "TJ and Amy and Dr. Jen, the dream is back together," while a third added: "You guys are the absolute best!!"

Others were left speechless by T. J's response as they posted strings of crying with laughter emojis, while some were just happy to see Amy back in her rightful place.

After falling ill with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Amy didn't initially realise that she was ill with the virus as she didn't recognize "exhaustion and lower back pain last weekend" as a symptom.

She then revealed that she thought she was "pushing myself too hard with my training runs".

Amy has a close relationship with her co-stars

However, the 48-year-old revealed that six days after symptoms first presented, she was "getting stronger" and went for a slow jog. "I'm quickly on the mend because I'm fully vaccinated and boosted!" she added, although told fans that it was a "crazy" experience.

However, after recovering, she didn't immediately head to the studios and instead went off on vacation alongside her husband, Andrew Shue.

She wrote: "After so many nights in… finally a night out! Feeling great over the past few days and tested negative yesterday, 10 days after symptoms began.

Amy - who also shared a photo of her negative test - continued: "Just in time for a mini vacation we had already planned with my parents - so as much as I'm missing work - and as strange as it feels to take a vacation after a quarantine (not complaining at all) - I'm just so happy to have recovered and sending love to those who are and have been through the thick of it."

