Amy Robach looks unreal in thigh-high boots inside palatial New York home The GMA star has been missing from work

Amy Robach delighted fans when she made a triumphant return to social media after stepping away from the GMA studios this week.

MORE: Amy Robach wows in bikini inside lavish kitchen in New York home

The Good Morning America star has been missing from her regular slot on the popular ABC show but put on a stylish display inside her lavish New York home on Wednesday. Amy shared her first post in days to share her joy over her gorgeous new cozy cardigan, which she teamed with a pair of fierce thigh-high boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach's five style lessons

Amy added three photos that showed her twirling around her open-plan dining room, which has a brick feature wall, wooden floors, and yellow chairs against a white table.

Looking effortlessly chic, Amy couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she appears to be enjoying a few days off from her hectic work schedule.

RELATED: Amy Robach stuns inside opulent living room in New York home

MORE: Amy Robach gets the best reaction from David Muir after completing Berlin Marathon

Captioning the happy snaps, the TV star wrote: "Just at home twirling around in my cozy gorgeous cardigan from my amazing friend @marissawebb."

Amy looked gorgeous in her boots and cozy cardigan

Fans were quick to compliment Amy on her appearance, with many taking the opportunity to quiz her on her absence and express how much they miss seeing her in the mornings on their TV.

"Love the cardigan but have to say miss you so much on GMA and GMA3," replied one follower. A second said: "Amy, love the cardigan always looking lovely, missing you on GMA3."

A third added: "Love your cardigan! Please don't leave GMA3!" Another fan expressed concern for Amy and her family, writing: "Omg Amy, hope you and your family are ok, missing you a lot on GMA3," to which Amy replied: "We are all ok. Thank you."

Fans have been missing Amy on GMA

Amy lives in the Big Apple with her husband Andrew Shue and she previously revealed that her industrial kitchen is her absolute favorite room in their home after it was renovated in 2020.

"I wanted it to be industrial chic," she said during a video tour with Mara Schiavocampo, showing off the quartz countertops made to look like concrete, the exposed brick wall which they built themselves, and white herringbone tiles.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.