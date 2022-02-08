Matthew McConaughey's teenage son is so grown up in new family photo The Sing star has three children with his wife Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves have a beautiful family with three adorable children, and their fans were treated to a rare photo of their oldest on Instagram recently – and the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

The Gentleman actor posted a snapshot with pro-surfer, Kelly Slater, and 13-year-old Levi, too.

The teenager resembles both his parents, with his complexion from his mom and his beachy waves from his dad.

Fans couldn't wait to comment and remarked: "Matthew-your son looks like a young surfer dude," and "love seeing photos of your family".

Matthew posted the photo to congratulate Kelly on his latest surfing championship as he won the Billabong Pro Pipeline title the day before he turned 50.

Matthew and his son celebrated with Kelly Slater

Matthew loves fatherhood ,and opened up about the family role to People magazine, calling being a parent to Levi, Vida, 12, and Livingston, nine, a "privilege and responsibility".

"The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father," he said. "And it's remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. ... I can't think of anything being more important."

Matthew and Camila have three gorgeous children

As for his goals for his children? "My hope is that our kids are conscientious and confident and autonomous.

"All three are very, very caring and kind individuals… I can tell you this: I'm happy and confident to say our kids do not question the love we have in our family."

