Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves certainly have their hands full at the moment! The mum-of-three took to Instagram at the weekend to reveal the couple have expanded their family further with the arrival of a brand new puppy.

Camila, 38, who has been married to Matthew since 2012, shared a sweet snapshot showing herself cuddling up to a beautiful young black dog, explaining to her fans: "If you thought...what was I thinking with a 4 month old puppy...well how about with another one that's 2 months old!!

"Yep, got work cut out for me in the next months! 3 kids, 2 older dogs, 2 pups, 1 cat and my mother in law! Again, THANK YOU @humanesociety for helping this little guy find his home!! I mean... come on...found on the streets and with this little face he had to come home!"

Just two days previously, Brazilian model Camila had introduced a gorgeous white puppy to her followers, showing the pair lying together on the sofa. "What was I thinking!!!" she wrote. "4 months old ...THANK YOU @humanesociety for what you do!! This little one has a home now!"

Camila Alves introduced the newest member of the family on social media

Camila and Matthew, 51, certainly have a full house with their three children – sons Levi, 12, and eight-year-old Livingston, and 11-year-old daughter Vida – Matthew's mother, 89-year-old Kay, and their numerous animals.

Despite that, the couple still manage to make time for each other. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, Matthew spoke about life in lockdown and admitted: "Sometimes you go through the day and you got the kids' remote schooling, you get everyone set up, you're doing meals and running around. I'm doing my work, she's doing hers, and sometimes it'll be at 9:30 at night or 10 o'clock when we actually look at each other and go, 'Oh, hi, how are you?'

Matthew and Camila with their children and his mother, Kay

He continued, "But she's really good at scheduling and we're getting a little bit better at creating some structure, not only for the kids but for us and saying, 'Hey, from this time to this time don't come knocking on the door. We're gonna have our time.'"

