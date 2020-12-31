Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila wows fans with homemade birthday cake for son Livingston Camilla baked the cake with her daughter Vida

A very happy birthday to Livingston McConaughey, son of actor Matthew and his wife Camila!

The couple celebrated their youngest child turning eight by baking him a colourful homemade cake, which we have to say looks utterly delicious.

Camila, who is also mum to Levi, 12, and Vida, ten, took to her Instagram page to share photos of her creation with her followers. "Here it was..." she wrote beside a picture of her two older children holding the cake together.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey's son's birthday cake is unreal

Livingston's impressive birthday cake was covered in multi-coloured sprinkles and pink, white, blue and green piped icing on the sides. On top was an '8' candle and another candle which spelt out 'YAY!'

Camilla also posted a clip of herself icing the cake with a chocolate mix, and wrote a heartfelt message on why making the cake herself was so important to her.

She wrote: "One of the most important things to give is the gift of time. Taking the time to do something special for them! Whatever it is! Here it’s the simple act of making a cake for our birthday boy, Livingston. I know social media likes to throw fancy things in our face, I like fancy too! But the real magic happens in the small things.

"The memory of this little guy seeing me and his sister making the cake, trying to sneak up in the kitchen...getting kicked out, surprising, serving, putting love into it!! He will always have that! And me...I am going to be in trouble with all this sweet BRIGADEIRO!!"

A Brigadeiro cake is a traditional Brazilian dessert made from ingredients which include condensed milk, cocoa powder, butter - and finished with chocolate sprinkles.

Camila's followers loved her cake too, with one writing: "Happy birthday Livingston....cake looks yummy," and another saying, "Happy Birthday… Beautiful cake!!"

Matthew and Camila with their children in 2019

Some fans couldn't help but notice the similarity in looks between Levi and dad Matthew, with one commenting: "Look at how handsome their son is. Wow to have Matthew Mcconaughey’s genes, man."