Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

Philanthropy is incredibly important to Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves. The A-Lister couple set up their own foundation, the just keep livin Foundation, in 2010 with the mission to empower high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.

It implements after-school fitness programmes in 40 inner-city high schools and sites in 14 cities. Over 3,000 students take part in these programmes based on exercise, teamwork, gratitude, nutrition, and community service.

The foundation was born after Matthew struggled with the passing of his father and he went by the motto, "just keep living". As he moved forward, the Magic Mike actor found that this approach helped him through the good times and the bad times. A portrait of his father is actually included on the foundation's logo.

In 2016, Matthew received the Creative Conscience award from unite4:humanity for his work with his foundation. Mother-of-three Camila is also the co-owner of organic baby food company, Yummy Spoonfuls. In the past, she has teamed up with Feeding America to donate truckloads of her products to food banks in the US.

