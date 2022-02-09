Jennifer Garner reveals different side of her in exciting new video She's not sure her fans were ready for this

Jennifer Garner makes going back to school seem like the best time ever. The star was recently honored as Woman of the Year by Harvard's The Hasty Pudding theater club, and she couldn't be more delighted.

She made a visit to stunning Cambridge, Massachusetts to take part in the exciting celebrations, and even Jen herself admitted how unexpected the side of herself she revealed might have seemed.

"I don’t know that my beloved Cambridge was prepared for the enthusiasm I unleashed on the day," wrote the actress in her Instagram post sharing a video montage of the special occasion. She wrote a lengthy tribute to all the students who made her visit possible.

Loading the player...

The video depicts a very excited Jen being paraded all through campus, kicking her legs up Rockettes style among a slew of students in costume, and even performing the iconic Thriller dance moves that she unforgettably did in her movie, 13 Going on 30.

The activities and tributes to Jen were endless, from a parade down Cambridge in a convertible Bentley, songs and performances dedicated to her, to an appearance in The Hasty Pudding's latest play, Ship Happens.

Jen is showered with love and attention during her visit to Harvard

As Harvard's marching band performed a song for her, the star couldn't help but smile ear to ear. When the song concluded, Jen immediately expressed: "Gosh, that's the best thing I've ever heard!"

In her caption, the Alias star made a cheeky joke about loving all the attention on her, writing: "Can you blame a middle child given her own parade for being a little extra—I was in heaven!"

Jen has fun during Ship Happens performance

However she continued to say that: "More than anything, I loved peeking into the hearts, minds and humor of our next generation of leaders."

Fans were quick to comment how well deserved the honor was, saying: "The most well deserved honor! Thanks for bringing joy to all of us!" as well as "You deserve Woman of the Year for this and so much more! Keep shining your beautiful light."

