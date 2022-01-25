Jennifer Garner celebrates special family occasion with rare photograph you have to see The 13 Going on 30 star has two sisters

Jennifer Garner took to social media to reveal that she was celebrating a special family occasion involving her younger sister Susannah.

The actress shared a snapshot of the two of them on her Instagram Stories from their childhood, wearing adorably matching outfits while holding a teddy bear.

The two also rocked bowl-cut bangs as they smiled for the camera, with Jennifer writing: "Happy birthday to my favorite little sister!" with a heart emoji.

The Yes Day actress often enjoys sharing throwbacks of herself on social media, and a recent one she shared with her two sisters left fans confused.

"Discussion points: 1. Garner girls + bangs = lifelong struggle. 2. Ears. 3. Growing out a bowl cut is never easy. 4. When mom is in a quilting phase. Thank you. (I love my sisters)," she captioned the post.

The posed sepia-toned shot featured the trio rocking identical bangs and elaborate frilly dresses, and fans immediately fell in love, although many thought it was a picture of Jennifer at different stages of her life.

Jennifer shared an adorable throwback to mark her younger sister's birthday

Jennifer is incredibly close to her family, and her parents and sisters even went to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 when the actress received her star on the famous landmark.

The Hollywood actress lived in Charleston, West Virginia from the age of three, and later attended Denison University where she studied theatre – which led to her big acting break.

The actress has previously joked that her upbringing was "practically Amish" because her parents wouldn't allow her or her siblings to dye their hair, wear makeup or paint their nails when they were teenagers.

However, she has been influenced by her mum's stance on cooking, where her mother would make them home-cooked meals, having lived on a farm herself growing up.

She recently posted another throwback of herself with both siblings

The actress told People: "My mum made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'"

