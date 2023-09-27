Inside Jenifer Garner's luxury family home with personalized stained glass windows

The Alias actress lives with her three children in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner left fans amazed when she took them inside her beautiful home in Los Angeles to showcase a room that's never been seen publicly before.

The Yes Day actress wowed with an impressive sneak peek at her reading room, complete with a personalized stained glass window.

In the video shared on Instagram, Jennifer was sitting on a bed with beautiful wooden bookshelves behind her and she was staring at the window - for good reason.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner's living room looks like a library

She captioned the clip: "Isn’t this the prettiest stained glass? @reedwestonbradley designed and made this for us @judsonstudios. I feel lucky to get to live with it, thank you, Reed. (The reading nook is awfully cozy, too, @velvetandlinen and @stevegiannetti)."

The picture on the glass was of Jennifer's dog, Birdie, lying beneath a tree and staring up at the sky.

Fans loved the look and commented: "Ahhhhh it's heavenly. Can I come over and hang in that nook and read a good book?" and another added: "What an enchanted little corner."

Jennifer and her three children, who she shares with Ben Affleck, have made no secret of their passion for reading. Their living room looks like a library too with shelf upon shelf of books.

Jennifer has been busy having a $7.9million home constructed from scratch in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, while living in a rental home.

Jennifer shares her home with her three children

It's not clear if the new room is inside the palatial pad which she bought in 2019.

At the time it housed a 3,200-square-foot cottage, but she had it knocked down to make way for a brand new home Cape Cod style home.

