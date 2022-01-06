Jennifer Garner's teenage daughters look so much like her in remarkable throwback photo The star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner rarely shares photos of her two daughters and son but one look at her latest throwback of herself and the resemblance to her offspring is uncanny.

The Yes Day actress is a proud parent to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, nine. She and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, keep them firmly out of the spotlight but even from images from years ago, it's clear the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Jennifer took to Instagram on Wednesday with a photo of herself from before she was famous.

In the sepia-colored image, the Hollywood star was holding a broom and gazing off into the distance.

She captioned it: "Guess the ballet…just joshing, it was Cinderella." Fans loved her terminology and said they had forgetton the word "joshing," but they also remarked on her angelic look. "So young," wrote one, while another added: "Such a beauty."

Her full pout and strong bone structure have been passesd down to her children who all share her dark brown eye-color too.

Jennifer shared the epic throwback of herself

The last red carpet event which Jennifer Garner took her children to was when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Even then, her oldest, in particular, bore a striking resemblance to her famous mom.

It's hard to believe that Jennifer is a mom to two teenage girls and while it's been a transition, she says she feels very grateful to be a mom-of-three.

Jennifer adores being a mom

When they returned to school in September 2021 after so long at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Violet was headed into high school.

Jennifer opened up to People magazine about the momentous occasion and said: "I'm just so happy for them. And I'm nervous and hopeful and grateful. All the things. I feel all of it."

Violet looks especially like her mother

And there was even more excitement for her oldest daughter.

"I love back to school. I'm ready for it," she shared. "I love high school football games. I loved any high school game. I'm so excited to have a high schooler and to get to go."

