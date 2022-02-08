Jennifer Garner celebrates special birthday with memorable before-and-after shots The Yes Day actress looks the same!

Jennifer Garner has become a hallmark for ageing like fine wine in Hollywood, and her latest uploads show that there's truth to that statement.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share two pictures of herself with her friend from when they were kids to the present day.

The posts marked her friend's birthday, as they both posed in black ballet outfits, and Jennifer looked quite the same as her usual radiant self.

"We started dancing together at 3, became competitive with each other around 9, and besties at 15," she wrote on the picture with a series of heart emojis.

She then posted a snapshot of the two together hugging in the present, as she said: "And here we are - a big birthday for you, @katiegagecrites - yikes, I'm right behind you. I miss you, Kates, and I love you - Happy birthday!"

The 13 Going on 30 star often enjoys sharing throwbacks of herself on social media, and a recent one she shared with her two sisters left fans confused.

Jennifer shared a childhood throwback of herself

"Discussion points: 1. Garner girls + bangs = lifelong struggle. 2. Ears. 3. Growing out a bowl cut is never easy. 4. When mom is in a quilting phase. Thank you. (I love my sisters)," she captioned the post.

The Hollywood actress lived in Charleston, West Virginia from the age of three, and later attended Denison University where she studied theatre – which led to her big acting break.

The posed sepia-toned shot featured the trio rocking identical bangs and elaborate frilly dresses, and fans immediately fell in love, although many thought it was a picture of Jennifer at different stages of her life.

The before-and-after pictures were to celebrate her friend's birthday

The actress has previously joked that her upbringing was "practically Amish" because her parents wouldn't allow her or her siblings to dye their hair, wear makeup or paint their nails when they were teenagers.

