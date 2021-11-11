Chris Stapleton opens up on his recent Taylor Swift collaboration Red (Taylor's Version) is out on Friday

Chris Stapleton has revealed that his collaboration with Taylor Swift came about simply because he was lucky enough to "get the call".

MORE: Taylor Swift's fans convinced she's dropped new music clues in rare home video

The singer - who will appear on Taylor's new album Red (Taylor's Version) and Adele's upcoming album 30 - revealed that there is very little he can say about the tracks themselves but that it was very "cool'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See GMA's announcement of Taylor Swift's exciting new project

"They called and I answered," he told press at the 2021 Country Music Association awards after sweeping the categories with four wins.

"Those are calls you pick up and say, 'what shall I do? Okay, cool,' that's how that goes," he added. "The rest, they'll have to tell you on their own time!"

MORE: CMA Awards 2021: Nicole Kidman and DWTS' Jimmie Allen leads the fashion pack

MORE: Miranda Lambert looks sensational at 2021 CMA Awards as husband Brendan McLoughlin joins her

Chris will appear as a guest on the vault track I Bet You Think About Me from Taylor's rerecording of her 2012 album Red. The album will feature nine additional 'From the Vault' tracks as well as collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers and Ed Sheeran.

Taylor also revealed that she has written and directed a short movie to coincide with the upcoming release.

Red (Taylor's Version) will be her third album in one year

Titled All Too Well: The Short Film, it will serve as the music video for her highly-anticipated new ten-minute version of the heartbreak anthem All Too Well, and will star Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.

Chris picked up four gongs, with track Starting Over awarded Song of the Year and Single of the Year, and the album of the same name winning Album of the Year.

He also won Male Vocalist of the Year.

He told press that he would be taking the awards "out on the road as they belong to fans", revealing that they often let fans who visit the exhibitions touch the awards.

He was pipped to the post for a clean sweep by Luke Combs, who won Entertainer of the Year.

"He works really hard and is a great songwriter and singer," Chris said of Luke, "he connects with his fans, he earned it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox