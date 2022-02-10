Hoda Kotb celebrates incredible Olympics news that has fans elated The Today star has become a beloved Olympics reporter

Hoda Kotb took to social media to reveal an incredible bit of news that had fans feeling as elated as she was.

The Today Show star shared a picture on Instagram featuring the two athletes who had brought the United States gold at that point at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The post highlighted Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim in competition, and Hoda happily wrote: "Good morning GOLD!!! Congrats @nathanwchen @chloekim."

One fan excitedly commented: "Thank you Nathan and Chloe for an amazing job - it was so exciting and enjoyable watching you- your hard work and dedication certainly paid off!!"

Another wrote: "Way to go guys!!!! So proud of you," with many others sharing congratulatory messages as well and sharing love for Hoda.

While Hoda is currently dealing with the ramifications of her split from longtime fiancé Joel Schiffman, she has maintained that the two are still quite amicable.

Hoda celebrated the athletes that won gold for USA at the Winter Olympics

She has been keeping herself busy by throwing herself into coverage for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which are being held in Beijing.

While Hoda did attract a huge amount of fan love for her warm and enthusiastic coverage of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, this year the pandemic and ongoing fears of a resurgence have forced NBC to alter plans.

Hoda and co-host Savannah Guthrie also both recently suffered from the virus, and fear that they may test positive again while in China, derailing their plans.

Speaking to People magazine, Hoda shared her disappointment that the team won't get to "bond" in Beijing and "have a great time as a team," adding: "So that part I'm missing, because I love that part. That's the bummer part of it."

The Today hosts shared their disappointment over not being able to attend the Olympics in Beijing

The one good thing? Both revealed that their children are "real happy". Savannah is mom to seven-year-old daughter Vale, and son Charley, five.

"The main upside to not going is to get to be with your kids. When we do go, we miss them like crazy, but honestly, I feel like my kids, they really appreciate me for the first 10, 20 minutes I'm home," she joked.

