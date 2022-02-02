Hoda Kotb makes rare revelation about home life with daughters Haley and Hope The Today star announced her separation from fiancé Joel Schiffman on Monday

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with support following her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman, which she announced on Monday's Today with Hoda & Jenna.

MORE: Inside Hoda Kotb's stylish NY home where she will co-parent her daughters

Despite the big change to her family life, the TV star is making sure to put on a brave face for her young daughters, Haley and Hope.

The star's friends are rallying around her too, and she shared an uplifting story about her home life with her girls on the NBC show this week.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb announces split from Joel Schiffman

Revealing that her best friend had been to visit and had been enjoying spending time with Haley, she shared: "My best friend Karen was in town and Haley can hijack a phone. Karen and Haley were sitting on the floor and Karen did her hair like Haley's, she wanted 'Haley hair,' she said.

MORE: Hoda Kotb's love story with Joel Schiffman - how they met unexpectedly

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares celebratory photo of family during special moment inside NY home

And they took this picture together." The mother-of-two went on to reveal just how savvy Haley is with technology, which led to hilarious consequences.

Hoda Kotb with daughters Haley and Hope

"And then Karen turned around and Haley said 'Can I see the picture?' and five minutes later it was on Karen's Instagram!" she said.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford shows support for Hoda Kotb following her split

MORE: Hoda Kotb opens up about Covid battle on Today as fans send their support

Hoda added that Karen had been left confused after receiving messages from her friends mentioning her hanging out with Haley, unaware that the photo had been posted online.

The Today star announced her separation from Joel Schiffman on Monday's show

The award-winning journalist loves nothing more than being a mother, and adopted her oldest daughter Haley with Joel just a year after they started dating.

MORE: Hoda Kotb's fans worry for her daughters and fiancé amid health struggle

MORE: Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers following shock health diagnosis

The former couple have remained good friends and are committed to being the best co-parents to their girls.

Discussing the sad breakup news on the show, Hoda sat next to Jenna as she opened up about the difficult decision she and Joel had made.

Addressing the comments concerning her not wearing her engagement ring, she said: "We had some really prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are an engaged couple.

Hoda and Joel with their daughters and the star's mom

"We decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children and as friends."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie announces unfortunate news days after co-star's Covid diagnosis

MORE: Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

The star went on to state that nothing in particular had happened, and that Joel is a "great guy" and "a very kind and loving person".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.