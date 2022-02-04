Jennifer Lopez teases Hoda Kotb about Joel Schiffman split live on Today show JLo didn’t want to answer questions on Ben Affleck

Hoda Kotb got more than she bargained for during an interview with Jennifer Lopez on the Today show on Thursday.

The TV star was teased about her recent break-up from fiancé Joel Schiffman after she probed JLo about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. Despite the singer recently opening up to People magazine about how much she loves her on-again beau, she didn't feel like relaying that message on national TV.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez teases Hoda Kotb about her private life live on Today

But when Hoda pushed for information on their relationship, Jennifer soon turned the tables on her own love life.

Holding up a copy of Jennifer's recent magazine cover, Hoda used her hand to try and hide a news story about her split from Joel.

However, the Jenny From the Block singer noticed her move and teasingly said to Hoda: "Why are you trying to block out the corner? You don't want to talk about your personal stuff? Is that what it is, Hoda?"

Realizing the situation, Hoda simply replied: "Touche."

Hoda tried to hide a story on her break-up from Joel

There appeared to be no hard feelings between the pair though as they both laughed off the awkward exchange while Hoda's delighted co-host, Savannah Guthrie, called the jab "mutually assured destruction".

Jennifer and Ben were first linked again last April after ending their original romance in 2004.

Jennifer and Ben first started dating in 2002

While she didn't want to give much away, she did offer some insight into their love story, telling Hoda and Savannah: "I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately.

"That's what we’ve learned. But we're very happy, if that's what you’re wondering about."

Hoda and Joel split after eight years together

Meanwhile, Hoda announced this week that after "really meaningful conversations", she and Joel decided they were "better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple" following an eight-year relationship. Hoda and Joel share two daughters, Haley, four, and Hope, two.

