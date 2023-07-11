Inside Hoda Kotb's homely New York apartment where she co-parents her two daughters

It's been a difficult year for Hoda Kotb, who is not only adjusting to life as a single mom following her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman, but is also navigating her youngest daughter's health after she was hospitalized with a mystery condition.

The Today star previously revealed that after "really meaningful conversations" with her ex-fiancé, the former couple decided they were "better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple". Hoda and Joel continue to amicably co-parent their two young daughters, Haley and Hope.

Earlier this year, Hoda took a break from her co-hosting duties after her four-year-old daughter, Hope, was admitted to the ICU for an ongoing condition.

Luckily, the news anchor has two beautiful homes to retreat to and for her daughter to recover - an apartment in New York, and a four-bedroom waterfront property on Long Island – where Hoda was believed to be living with the girls in the wake of the break-up.

Scroll on to take a closer look inside Hoda's stylish New York apartment where she is co-parenting Haley and Hope…

Hoda Kotb's kitchen

In 2016, Hoda explained that the house had become a little chaotic thanks to her two young daughters: "I'm in my apartment looking at my kitchen, and it's revealing," she told Architectural Digest.

"Every cabinet door is open and has been since the last time I needed something inside. In this drawer: two old Blackberry phones, a turkey baster, an old checkbook. Is that a driver's license? Yes – expired in 2013. I could win Let's Make A Deal with this drawer. I think I'm just wired to be disorganized."

Hoda's open-plan living room and kitchen make for a welcoming and vibrant hub of the home. It is decorated with a muted cream color scheme, while rustic wooden kitchen cupboards and a soft linen couch with matching cushions create a comfortable and cozy feel. Hoda has also displayed various paintings and drawings by her children on the fridge-freezer.

Hoda Kotb's living room

Another image in the living room showed that there is a geometric-print rug on the floor and two white wooden tables beneath the TV at the front of the space. A baby walker is kept to hand, as well as a pack of baby wipes alongside tissues on the side.

Hoda Kotb's dining room

Hoda's children Haley and Hope previously made a makeshift ice cream shop from the window of their dining room. It showed that there is a wooden table in the space, and matching wooden chairs with white frames. Haley and Hope had also stuck pink and yellow post-it notes as signs on the windows.

Hoda Kotb's hallway

Hoda shared an image of herself and Joel on New Year's Eve and inadvertently gave fans a glimpse of the hallway. It showed a winding staircase, and several framed photographs showcased on the walls.

Hoda Kotb's children's bedroom

Although it's not clear whether Haley's or Hope's, one of Hoda's children has a nursery with a duck-egg blue wooden crib.

Hoda Kotb's children's playroom

Haley and Hope also appear to have a separate playroom. Hoda has allowed the girls to make the space their own, with several paintings clipped to a string on one wall, multicolored balloons, a whiteboard, and a selection of toys spread out on one side. There is also a flatscreen TV mounted upon one wall beneath a ring light, where the family had been joining Zoom calls during the pandemic.

Hoda Kotb's bedroom

Hoda once gave a glimpse of her bedroom as she watched Maid in Manhattan from her bed. The snap showed grey walls and a wooden chest of drawers.

