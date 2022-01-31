Hoda Kotb announces split from fiancé Joel Schiffman live on Today The Today star will remain friends with Joel - with whom she shares two daughters

Hoda Kotb announced some sad news on Today this morning.

MORE: Hoda Kotb's love story with Joel Schiffman - how they met unexpectedly

The television host is parting ways with her long term partner, Joel Schiffman. The couple has been together for eight years, and got engaged in November of 2019.

They share two daughters, Haley, four, and Hope, two. Hoda, 57, and Joel, 63, were first seen in public in 2015.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda Kotb opens up about decision to split from Joel Schiffman

In an emotional statement Monday morning, Hoda said: "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

"We decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," she said.

Hoda had previosuly expressed on Today that the financier made her feel young and in love, and admitted she didn’t expect to feel butterflies at her age, but she did.

MORE: Hoda Kotb opens up about Covid battle on Today as fans send their support

MORE: Hoda Kotb's fans worry for her daughters and fiancé amid health struggle

"It's one of the most natural relationships I’ve ever been in," Hoda told People in 2015.

The pair met at a Wall Street event. The NBC star was due to go and sign books at an event for professionals in 2013, and "didn't want to go."

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman will remain friends and co-parent their daughters

Recounting the story of how she met Joel during an appearance on Bethenny, Hoda said: "This guy walks up and he's like, 'I'll take a book.' And I was like, 'Who do you want me to write it to – your girlfriend, your wife, your aunt?' And he goes, 'Write it to me.'"

MORE: Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers following shock health diagnosis

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares celebratory photo of family during special moment inside NY home

Hoda and Joel kept their relationship under wraps for two years before appearing publicly as a couple.

Before breaking up, they had to postpone their wedding several times due to COVID-19 complications, of which Hoda just recently recovered.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.