Exclusive: Charlie Puth talks beatboxing for Super Bowl ad and making his album on TikTok The Attention singer is gearing up for a big year

Things are getting Flamin' Hot for Charlie Puth this year as he's set to take over not only our playlists, but also your TV screens pretty soon.

The singer-songwriter, producer, and veritable social media star is taking his penchant for dropping beats to the Super Bowl with Frito-Lay.

WATCH: Charlie Puth plays fan-made remixes of his latest single

Along with starring in their newest campaign, he also appeared in their newest Super Bowl commercial opposite Megan Thee Stallion as a beatboxing fox in a bucket hat.

"It's interesting Frito Lay had reached out to me to see if I wanted to be part of this musical campaign with Megan Thee Stallion," he says in an exclusive conversation with HELLO!.

"And they mentioned kind of casually, like a sidebar, that there would be a Super Bowl commercial. And I, of course, said yes.

"They said, 'just simply be yourself. We're going to animate you as a beatboxing fox, we want you to supply the beats of Push It by Salt-N-Pepa. And then all the animals in the commercial are going to join in.' And that's what I did."

Charlie appeared in a Super Bowl ad with Megan Thee Stallion

He added: "It's really amazing because I'm usually the one behind the computer putting all the layers together, you see me on TikTok putting together records, but I just gave them the beat and they put it all together. It's really one of the coolest campaigns I've ever been part of."

It leans into Charlie's fame as a TikTok star, having blown up significantly since the pandemic first hit, going 15million followers strong on videos ranging from instructional music production to baby filter sound bytes.

"I can't really see myself putting out music any other way," he says. "I want to stick to the principle of oversharing the process of how my music is made before it comes out.

"It works really well for, I guess, my brand," he jokes. "But I enjoy doing it. It's almost like teaching."

The commercial is part of Charlie's larger campaign with Frito Lay

The same happened with his latest release, Light Switch, a single that he says was made on TikTok on a sudden whim because "my fans were starting to think that I stopped making music."

"It all unfolded in front of my eyes while I was recording, while millions of people were watching me, and I just happened to get it on tape. And I had to finish the record because people now wanted me to finish it, and it was just kind of reverse engineering."

The song put the production on an upcoming album into high gear, which he hopes to have out some time this year.

The We Don't Talk Anymore performer is looking forward to making more music for himself but also for others, naming The Kid LAROI's Stay as an example, and hopefully a TikTok announcement coming soon.

@charlieputh How is this happening its a song about being hrny lol ♬ Light Switch - Charlie Puth

The musician has become very popular on TikTok

"I actually made one more song the other day that I'll probably make a TikTok about very soon. I have the bare bones, so I'd like to say that I'm nearly done with it."

Just keep updating your For You pages and stay tuned!

