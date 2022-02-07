Atomic Kitten's Jenny Frost reveals her teenage son only thought she was 'cool' after return of their hit song Whole Again was made popular again last summer

When Atomic Kitten reunited in the midst of last summer's Euro 2020 football fever, when their 2001 No.1 hit Whole Again started being sung on the terraces by England supporters, it brought a tide of joy to fans around the world. However, given the fact it's more than two decades since they arrived on the music scene, their return left a few people close to them rather perplexed.

"My three kids didn't have a clue about any of it," says Jenny Frost, joining her fellow Kittens Liz McClarnon and Natasha Gay – née Hamilton – for HELLO!'s exclusive photoshoot.

"They were like: 'Mummy, why are these people singing your song?' I was cool for the first time ever with my son, because it was football-related," adds the 43-year-old mum of Caspar, 14, and nine-year-old twin daughters Blake and Nico.

A lot has changed for the trio since they parted ways in 2008, after success that included storming the charts in 19 countries, three number-one singles and a chart-topping album.

As well as Jenny welcoming her twins, Natasha, 39, added daughter Ella, now seven, and 11-year-old Alfie, to her brood, which includes sons Josh, 19, and Harry, 27, and tied the knot.

"We've all been there for each other and we've all been through a hell of a lot," says Natasha

Still glowing with newlywed happiness after marrying businessman Charles Gay last September, joined by her bandmates, Natasha says: "We've all been there for each other and we've all been through a hell of a lot, so to come full circle with my fairytale wedding and to have the girls there to witness it, it was just beautiful."

Meanwhile, Liz, 40, has also found love. Her face lights up as she speaks for the first time about her partner. "We've been together for six months, but he is absolutely and categorically 'the One'," she tells HELLO!, adding: "He's the most gorgeous man I've ever known in my whole life. The most beautiful human."

The band will join Blue on their 20th-anniversary tour this year

Come September, Liz, Natasha and Jenny will be hitting the road like old times as they join Blue on their 20th-anniversary tour, bringing a dose of Noughties nostalgia to arenas across the UK and Ireland, including London's O2 on 29 September. "We'll be reverting back to how we were – except everyone's a bit older this time and things are a bit more creaky," laughs Liz, adding: "But I think everyone finds humour in that – no one's going to try and do the splits on stage."

