Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag talk 25 years of dancing, friendship and family life The dancers will take to the stage with their new tour Showtime

They've dazzled audiences with their seamless footwork for the best part of 25 years and, as they take to the stage with their new tour Showtime, Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag are letting HELLO! in on the secret of their success – a strong, solid friendship.

"Most people are divorced and have moved on by then, even in a dancing relationship. We've had an incredible 25 years together," says Erin. "Can you believe that?" Anton, 55, adds with a smile.

READ: Anton du Beke talks future as Strictly judge

The duo were both among the original Strictly Come Dancing professional line-up. But it's not only their professional lives that are closely intertwined. In 2009 Anton was head bridesman when Erin married Peter O'Dowd in a beautiful ceremony on Italy's Amalfi Coast, covered exclusively by HELLO!.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag talk dancing together for 25 years

He is also godfather to their son Ewan, seven, while the 46-year-old New Zealander is godmother to his daughter Henrietta, four, who has a twin brother, George. "He's a very good godfather, Uncle Anton," says Erin. "It's nice because the children are really good friends."

READ: Anton du Beke and wife Hannah's emotional IVF journey to conceive their twins

READ: Anton du Beke's country home is full of rustic charm

The pair will take to the stage with their new tour Showtime

The youngsters have seen the new show, with Anton gleefully telling us that his twins loved it: "They both wanted to come up on stage and sing or dance. When you've got your children in the theatre watching, it just takes everything up to a new level. I can't tell you how proud and excited it makes me and how fabulous it is for me."

Henrietta and George, who have inherited their dancing dad's twinkle toes, are celebrating their fifth birthday next month.

"We've had an incredible 25 years together," says Erin

"The twins will be five in March," Anton says. "There's a big party planned. It's going to be a children's heavenly party. We're going to have children's entertainers – it's going to be great. Henrietta's into Peter Rabbit and George is Spider-Man nuts, so I think there'll be a lot of face-painting. Costumes as well – superheroes and princesses, I reckon."

"I might do a turn," he adds, with a chuckle.

Behind the scenes of the pair's tour rehearsals

Shortly after, he'll mark ten years since he waltzed his way into marketing officer Hannah's heart and five years since they said: "I do." Keeping his cards close to his chest about his plans for their wooden anniversary, he tells us: "I shall get her something fabulous made – maybe a wooden sculpture of me and the children."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.