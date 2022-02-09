Gwen Stefani says she 'can't believe' it as she shares excitement over upcoming venture with Blake Shelton The couple tied the knot in 2021

Gwen Stefani couldn't contain her excitement when she took to Instagram with a message for fans on Tuesday.

The No Doubt singer shared a stunning selfie alongside a passionate message about some upcoming plans with her husband, Blake Shelton.

In the snapshot, Gwen was onboard a private jet and dressed down and looking stunning in a casual flannel shirt and with her hair in a topknot.

She captioned the post: "Can't believe @blakeshelton and I are gonna be on stage this week! See you all at @sbmusicfest on Friday."

Gwen was referring to her performance at the Super Bowl with Blake - and it looked like she was on her way to LA.

Her fans went wild and commented: "CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU GUYS," and another added: "Awww omg so excited for you and Blake!! wish I could be there but I'll see you next month in Houston."

Gwen and Blake are performing together at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Others couldn't get over her appearance and said how much they adored her full lashes and her nude lipstick too.

Gwen and Blake will appear on stage for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest taking place in Los Angeles ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl.

They will be joined by Mickey Guyton for the show on Friday 11 February while Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey perform on Thursday, and Miley Cyrus and Green Day on Saturday.

Gwen and Blake have been together for six years

The couple have a wonderful life together and they successfully juggle parenting her three boys from her marriage to Gwen Stefani, and their careers.

They have been married since 2021 following five years of dating, and enjoyed an intimate wedding in Oklahoma, which was officiated by Carson Daly.

Although they don't have any children together, Blake is passionate about helping to raise, Apollo, seven, Zuma, 13, and Kingston, 15, with Gwen.

