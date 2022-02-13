Ali Wentworth admits to surprising challenges while working from home Fans were quick to share their tips with Ali

Ali Wentworth has admitted to facing a particular challenge while working from home - positioning her hand to help lift her neck.

The 57-year-old quoted Nora Ephom and captioned the post, which saw her sitting at her desk with her hand on her neck: "The challenging thing with Zoom is positioning my hand so it not only hides, but also lifts my neck. Nora Ephron was right- 'I feel bad about my neck'."

"I like to wear turtleneck sweaters," commented one fan with a helpful tip as others called her "perfect anyway".

Ali celebrated her 57th birthday in January and her family and friends ensured that she felt very special on her birthday. The Go Ask Ali podcast star was inundated with messages on social media from loved ones, including her rarely-seen teenage daughters Elliott, 19, and Harper, 16.

Elliott chose a sweet picture of herself as a baby in Ali's arms, which she accompanied with the caption: "Happy birthday to the best person I know. I love you."

Harper also shared a cute photo of herself as a little girl kissing Ali on the cheek, along with the message: "I love you!"

Ali quoted Nora Ephron alongside the picture of her hard at work

Ali also shared a photo of herself wearing a birthday crown while sitting at the table at home with her husband George Stephanopoulos, who was sporting a leopard print party hat. In front of them, a decadent birthday cake with candles could be seen.

"That’s a wrap on this year’s birthday. Now back to cleaning up dog poop, taking rapid tests, laundry and endless Zooms…. Do better 2022!" Ali captioned the post.

George celebrated his 61st birthday earlier in February and the pair revealed that they like to celebrate very differently; Ali admitted that the television host doesn't particularly love his birthday but she commemorates it regardless, sharing on Instagram a sweet photo of her husband looking dapper wearing a white button-down shirt, a bow-tie, and glasses.

George may not like celebrating his own birthday, but he'll happily dress up for Ali's, which was in January

The picture caught George sticking his tongue out, and so Ali fittingly captioned the post with: "This is how my husband feels about his birthday."

Despite George's feelings about his special day, the mother-of-two clearly loves celebrating him anyways, and continued her caption by cheekily writing: "Which is why every year I overdo it."

