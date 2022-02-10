Ali Wentworth is going against her husband George Stephanopoulos' wishes – but for a great reason.

It's George's 61st birthday, and his wife posted an adorable tribute to him on Instagram. Ali admitted that the television host doesn't particularly love to celebrate his birthday, but she is commemorating him regardless, sharing on Instagram a sweet photo of her husband looking dapper wearing a white button-down shirt, a bow-tie, and glasses.

The picture caught George sticking his tongue out, and so Ali fittingly captioned the post with: "This is how my husband feels about his birthday." Despite George's feelings about his special day, the mother-of-two clearly loves celebrating him anyways, and continued her caption by cheekily writing: "Which is why every year I overdo it."

The beloved GMA host hasn't been active on Instagram for over five years, but that didn't stop a slew of celebrities from inundating his wife's comment section with congratulations.

Ali's sweet tribute to her husband

All sorts of stars from Julianne Moore, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Grey to Julianna Margulies, Amy Robach, and Derek Blasberg wished George a happy birthday. Ali also received words of encouragement, as fans and celebrities alike insisted that she definitely overdo the birthday celebrations for her husband.

The Jerry Maguire actress is after all renowned for her sense of humor and never takes herself too seriously, and one of her most recent videos promoting her new podcast proved just so.

George may not like celebrating his own birthday, but he'll happily dress up for Ali's, which was in January

In a clip taken from bed, as Ali was covering herself with a blanket, she said: "Oh hi! You know a new episode of Go Ask Ali drops today, with a very, very sexy subject. Menopause…"

Ali and George have been married since 2001 and share together daughters Elliot, 19, and Harper, 16. The family have lived both in Washington D.C. as well as New York City, where they currently reside.

