Ali Wentworth enjoys special celebration on the beach in breathtaking new photo The Go Ask Ali podcast star is married to GMA's George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth had a wonderful weekend reunited with her entire family for Thanksgiving, and shared some lovely photos from the festivities on social media.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star's daughter Elliott – who left home for college in September – was reunited with her parents and younger sister Harper for the holidays, making it all the more special.

Ali and her family's time together included a trip to the beach, and the mom-of-two shared a gorgeous picture of herself walking the dog along the sand, with a beautiful backdrop of the ocean in view.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth shares details of emotional celebration

Wrapped up warm in a winter jacket, the star braved the cold for the scenic stroll. It's been a busy time for Ali and her husband George Stephanopoulos, who recently marked their 20th wedding anniversary.

The celebration was low-key, with Ali explaining during a recent interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she had decided against having a party.

Ali Wentworth shared a beautiful beach photo during the Thanksgiving weekend

However, the actress did mark the occasion on Instagram with a gorgeous throwback photo from their wedding day, alongside a heartfelt caption.

"20 years!!! And I'm still full of love and celebration!" she wrote alongside the photo.

The family faced a huge change too in September when oldest daughter Elliott moved away for the first time to go to college.

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos with their daughters Elliott and Harper

Ali opened up about how it impacted them on her podcast – revealing that both she and her daughter had a heart-to-heart about the big move in the weeks leading up to it.

While she was apprehensive at first, Elliott is said to be "thriving" at college, Ali revealed in an episode of Go Ask Ali.

The celebrity couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary earlier in the month

Ali and George reside in New York with their daughters, where they relocated to from Washington D.C. following George's job at GMA, and the TV star previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

