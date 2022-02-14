Julia Roberts shares surprising tribute for husband Danny Moder for Valentine's Day The couple have been together for over two decades

Julia Roberts' tribute to husband Danny Moder is truly out of this world. The Pretty Woman star doesn't post to social media frequently, and so she made her rare tribute extra special.

The actress went all out to celebrate her love for her husband, who she has been with since 2002.

The video shared to Instagram featured a barefoot Julia clad in a cozy sweatshirt and shorts. The fun top had a heart printed on it with the name Danny in the middle of it.

WATCH: Julia and Danny's decades long love story

As Julia jumps up, her iconic hair covering her face, she is surrounded with an impressive projection of red hearts and white sparkles galore. She captioned the futuristic-looking video with the initials J and D with a heart emoji in between them.

The mother-of-three has in fact been celebrating her husband all month, as his 53rd birthday was just two weeks ago. For Danny's special day, Julia posted a picture of him looking young as ever in a wetsuit, shaggy hair, and holding a surfboard as he looks out to the water.

Julia's fun tribute to her husband

The star had an adorable caption for the post in honor of her husband, writing: "Happy Everything. You make my world go round." Actress Rita Wilson congratulated Danny on behalf of herself and husband Tom Hanks, commenting: "Happy Birthday Danny Moder! Birthday love from the Hankses!"

Danny and Julia share three kids together. Hazel and Phinnaeus – who goes by Finn – 17, and Henry, 14. The cinematographer shared a rare throwback of the twins in honor of their 17th birthday recently. His heartwarming caption read: "These rabble rousers… 17 today. Thank you for helping me through fatherhood."

Danny getting ready to surf

For the special day Julia also shared an adorable throwback, of her – glowing – holding the two when they were newborns. "17 of the Sweetest years of life," she wrote for the caption.

