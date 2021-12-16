Who is Julia Roberts' husband Danny Moder? Find out where the pair first met, and how they tied the knot...

They may not have met in a little travel bookshop in Notting Hill, but Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder are clearly a match made in heaven.

The couple, who married in July 2002, share three children; twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and 14-year-old Henry. But how much do we really know about the hubby of one of the most famous women in the world?

Find out everything you need to know about Danny and his relationship with Julia, including how they met, where they got engaged, and where they tied the knot…

Daniel and Julia with their three children

Who is Danny Moder?

Daniel Moder is a cinematographer and camera operator. Born and raised in LA, the 49-year-old began his career in Hollywood as a production assistant on the 1995 Crimson Tide, and has since gone on to work as a camera operator on Spider Man 3, Mr & Mrs Smith and Point Break, and as a cinematographer on Ibiza, Animal Kingdom and The Normal Heart, for which he was nominated an Emmy.

The couple tied the knot in 2002

How did he meet Julia Roberts?

Danny and Julia met on the set of The Mexican back in 2002. Both were in relationships at the time, as Julia was dating Miss Congeniality star Benjamin Bratt, and Daniel was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

At the time, it was reported that Julia wore a homemade T-shirt which read 'a low Vera' during Vera and Danny's split.

Julia opened up about the T-shirt in an interview with Oprah

Denying that their relationship was the cause of Danny's split from Vera in an interview with Oprah, the Notting Hill star explained: "He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me. And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that's the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together."

When she was asked about the T-shirt, she said: "You know what that was about? It was private. I stand by my T-shirt."

Their engagement and marriage

Julia and Danny's relationship has always been very low-key, so much so that rather than wearing a lavish engagement ring, Julia opted for a simple emerald ring that was reportedly purchased at a shopping centre for around £3,000.

The pair tied the knot in 2002 at Julia's ranch in New Mexico, but have always kept details about their special day under wraps. According to AOL News, guests revealed that Julia wore a pink cotton dress for the ceremony, while Danny wore a ruffled shirt.

Danny is an Emmy-nominated cinematographer

Rumors of split

Despite rumors that the pair had ended their relationship after they hadn't been spotted together for several months, Julia shut down the reports by sharing a lovely photo of herself enjoying a holiday with her husband.

In the photo, the pair are laughing and hugging each other, and the actress wrote: "Oh Summer, thank you! You made us happy and brave. We embraced every moment of sun drenched JOY. #familytime."

They've proved the rumors wrong since and look happier than ever together.

