Julia Roberts and George Clooney reunite for first project of its kind in years The pair agreed on one condition

Julia Roberts, much to fans' delight, has convinced George Clooney to do something he hasn't done in decades – return to the big screen for a romantic comedy.

George, 60, has taken a subtle step back from acting in recent years, though he has maintained his involvement in Hollywood through other ways, most recently taking the role of director for his new film, The Tender Bar.

Though he has also been focusing his time on raising his four-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, with wife Amal Clooney, a recent proposition made to Julia and him was one they simply couldn't pass up.

"We're having the time of our lives," said the actor about reuniting with Julia to film a new rom-com, Ticket to Paradise. George's last truly iconic rom-com was 1996's One Fine Day, starring alongside Michelle Pfeiffer.

The movie, which is still in production, follows George and Julia, divorced, running off to Bali after their daughter in an effort to stop her from getting married.

George recently explained to Deadline the "I'll do it if you do it" situation the longtime friends found themselves in, and how the decision to move forward with it has led George not only to return to the big screen, but to work on the kind of project he hasn't done in years.

Jodie Foster, Julia, George and Amal attend the premiere of George and Julia's last movie together, Money Monster

Though it's been a while since George last appeared in a rom-com, he says it has an "old-school" feel to it, so it shouldn't feel too foreign for himself or fans of his previous romantic roles.

The superstar pair recently teased just how fun a reunion of the two on screen will be, during George's latest visit to Jimmy Kimmel's late night show. While the star was being interviewed about The Tender Bar, Julia suddenly, and sneakily, slid in next to George.

Julia is not one to shy away from joking around with George

The Pretty Woman star remained quiet, wearing dark sunglasses and a straight face. The two were sly about the unexpected appearance, pretending nothing unusual was going on as Jimmy exclaimed: "Holy moly!" about Julia's funny surprise.

