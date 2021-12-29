Julia Roberts looks sensational in hot pink swimsuit during beach getaway The star was soaking up the sun in Australia

Julia Roberts is currently enjoying a sun-filled vacation in Sydney, Australia and new photos of her on the beach prove she doesn't seem to age.

The Pretty Woman actress looked pretty in pink wearing a Hunza G swimsuit as she hit up the sandy shores on Christmas Day.

Julia and her husband, Danny Moder, were joined by their 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and son Henry, 14.

The mother-of-three teamed her swimwear with a baseball cap and sunglasses and she wrapped a coverup around her shoulders too.

The star has been in Australia since November for work but it appears she's taken some time off from her hectic schedule to celebrate the holidays.

She's been busy filming Ticket to Paradise, alongside George Clooney and fans can't wait to see them reunited on the big screen.

Julia rocked a Pink Hunza G swimsuit, £145 / $205, Net-a-Porter PHOTO CREDIT: BACKGRID

Ticket to Paradise is set to be released early next year, seeing Julia and George play a divorced couple who travel to Bali in a desperate bid to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from getting married.

Before she left to produce her next project, Julia and her family had reason to celebrate.

She recently marked her twins' birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram, sharing a photo of her with them when they were just babies.

Julia and Danny have three children

"17 of the sweetest years of life," she wrote alongside the image, along with 17 cake emojis.

Julia and Danny also posted a very rare snapshot of them today and fans went wild for the glimpse into family life.

They are incredibly private when it comes to their personal life but Julia did open up to Harper's Bazaar about the moment her children discovered she was famous.

"Once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'"

They then went on to ask their mum: "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"

