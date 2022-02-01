Julia Roberts pays special tribute to husband Danny Moder with rare photograph The Pretty Woman star has been married since 2002

Julia Roberts rarely posts on social media, but will take to the space to celebrate special family occasions, including with her most recent post.

The actress shared a picture on Instagram of her husband Danny Moder on his birthday, a rare beachside snap of the cinematographer.

Danny, who turned 53 on 31 January, appeared in the photograph in a wetsuit while grabbing on to a surfboard with lush palm trees behind him.

Julia penned a loving caption for her husband, writing: "Happy Everything. You make my world go round #131."

Comments on the post were limited, but Rita Wilson did leave a sweet message for him as she wrote: "Happy Birthday Danny Moder! Birthday love from the Hankses!"

The pair met while working on The Mexican and eventually tied the knot at Julia's ranch in New Mexico, but have always kept details about their special day under wraps.

According to AOL News, guests revealed that Julia wore a pink cotton dress for the ceremony, while Danny wore a ruffled shirt.

Julia paid tribute to Danny on his birthday

Julia and Danny, who married in July 2002, share three children; twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and 14-year-old Henry.

The Notting Hill star's last post before her tribute to her husband featured a throwback picture of her twins from back when they were just babies.

The two looked as adorable as could be in their mother's arms, one asleep and one in the throes of it, as Julia warmly smiled for the camera.

The picture commemorated their joint 17th birthday as she wrote in the caption: "17 of the Sweetest years of life," with 17 cake emojis to boot.

The actress shared a baby picture of her twins on their 17th birthday

The post racked up likes quite rapidly as fans fawned over the shot, leaving comments like: "Love these humans," and: "A beautiful bundle of Love!"

