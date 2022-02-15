Gwen Stefani shares never before seen glimpse of wedding in new heartwarming video Fans rushed to commend the couple for their love

Gwen Stefani has completely melted fans' hearts with her latest video. The Sweet Escape singer shared a never before seen clip of her wedding reception to country star Blake Shelton.

The video was posted in honor of Valentine's Day, and it shows just how important a tight-knit family is to the famous couple.

The adorable video was set to Blake's love song We Can Reach the Stars, and the songstress appropriately captioned her post with: "The stars, the moon, my whole world."

The video features the just married couple sitting side by side at their wedding table, only for one of Gwen's kids to squeeze in between the two. As the camera cuts closer to them, fans couldn't help but swoon at Blake's heartwarming reaction.

As Gwen is smiling ear to ear while still wearing her stunning veil, her son Apollo, 7, squeezes between the two, and Blake immediately wraps his arm around him. The couple look at the kid endearingly, and Blake starts planting kiss after kiss on his now step-sons head.

The heartwarming wedding video

Apollo then miles at the camera just as his mother joins in on the kisses. The seven year old is Gwen's third child with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, who she divorced in 2016. They also have sons Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13.

Fans were quick to commend the couple for their love and how they have integrated their families so successfully. One fan wrote: "The way he loves your boys," along with red heart emojis, while another commented: "Very happy you found the cowboy who loves you and the boys so much."

Gwen and Blake on their wedding day with her boys

Blake and Gwen have been married since 2021 following five years of dating, and enjoyed an intimate wedding in Oklahoma, which was officiated by Carson Daly.

The pair have a new house in Oklahoma, where they spend a lot of time, along with their home in Los Angeles.

