Gwen Stefani teases major 2022 plans as Blake Shelton shows his support

Gwen Stefani has a busy 2022 planned based on her recent social media posts. The pop star took to Twitter recently to tease fans with an exciting new update, writing: "Can’t wait to show you what I have planned for this year."

"I hope its a new album," commented one fan as others called for more duets with husband Blake Shelton. "Drop some teasers, queen! We're ready for the next album!" joked another.

The tease comes day before Gwen will appear on stage for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest taking place in Los Angeles ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl.

Gwen and Blake will be joined by Mickey Guyton for the show on Friday 11 February while Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey perform on Thursday, and Miley Cyrus and Green Day on Saturday.

Gwen and Blake's performance comes as the country music star shared a sweet montage featuring various clips of the couple together, accompanied by their duet Nobody But You, alongside the caption: "Shefani. Couple goals."

Blake and Gwen have been married since 2021 following five years of dating, and enjoyed an intimate wedding in Oklahoma, which was officiated by Carson Daly.

Gwen's fans loved the message

Blake's single, We Can Reach The Stars, which was released in December, is close to the couple's heart because he sang it to Gwen at the wedding as part of his vows.

After sharing his song, Blake then posted a sweet message telling everyone how much he loves his wife.

"I'm really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I’m really honored to be with @gwenstefani," he wrote. "That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

Gwen and Blake have often performed together

They tend to keep their family life private but over the weekend they were pictured out enjoying a day out together at the LA NASCAR event with Gwen's youngest son Apollo.

Along with Apollo, seven, Gwen is mom to Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.\

