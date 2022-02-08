Blake Shelton pays heartfelt tribute to Gwen Stefani as he brands them 'couple goals' The country music star got married to the No Doubt singer in 2021

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are couple goals – and they think so too!

Taking to Instagram this week, the country music star shared a sweet montage featuring various clips of the couple together, accompanied by their duet Nobody But You, alongside the caption: "Shefani. Couple goals."

Fans were quick to comment on the heartfelt gesture, with one writing: "You two are great together," while another wrote: "I love this couple! Gorgeous Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani."

A third added: "Love, love, love Gwen and Blake, the way they only have eyes for each other. God bless you both and your family."

Blake called he and wife Gwen 'couples goals'

Blake and Gwen have been married since 2021 following five years of dating, and enjoyed an intimate wedding in Oklahoma, which was officiated by Carson Daly.

They tend to keep their family life private but over the weekend they were pictured out enjoying a day out together at the LA NASCAR event with Gwen's youngest son Apollo.

Blake loves nothing more than being stepfather to Gwen's three sons, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

They recently shared some PDA packed selfies

Along with Apollo, seven, Gwen is mom to Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13.

What's more, the couple marked their first milestone celebrations as a married couple at the end of last year – including Christmas and Thanksgiving.

The pair have a new house in Oklahoma, where they spend a lot of time in, along with their home in Los Angeles.

What's more, ever the romantic, Blake recently released a special song he wrote for his wife.

Blake and Gwen also enjoyed a day out with her youngest son Apollo

His single, We Can Reach The Stars, which was released in December, is close to the couple's heart because he sang it to Gwen at the wedding as part of his vows.

After sharing his song, Blake then posted a sweet message telling everyone how much he loves his wife.

"I'm really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I’m really honored to be with @gwenstefani," he wrote. "That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

