Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share rare insight into marriage with playful Super Bowl performance

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani wowed fans on Friday as they took to the stage for a special Super Bowl performance. The pair headlined the Friday evening at the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, with Gwen taking to the stage after opening act Mickey Guyton.

Exclusive: Blake Shelton's 'real' character revealed by Cassadee Pope to HELLO!

The pair showed off their dynamics while on stage, as Gwen teased Blake about how she would “slice him” and that he would struggle to perform after her hour-long set: "Poor Blake having to go after me, but it’s my job to get you [the crowd] fired up tonight."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share rare insight into marriage after Super Bowl performance

Blake, who was the headliner for the show, admitted after his first song that he was feeling the pressure, joking: "Who decided to put me on after Gwen Stefani? The rest of the show will suck after what we just had."

He later called on the crowd to sing along, quipping that he didn’t want to see headlines the next day reading 'Gwen Stefani steals the show'.

MORE: Blake Shelton makes rare statement about being stepfather to Gwen Stefani's children

MORE: Gwen Stefani stuns in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates exciting news with fans

"I don’t want to make it a competition but I’m getting my ass kicked up here," he laughed.

Gwen also appeared on stage during Blake’s set to sing their hit duets Nobody But You and Happy Anywhere.

Gwen showed off her gorgeous physique with a cheetah-print leotard

Her appearance saw her third outfit change; Gwen showed off her gorgeous physique with a cheetah-print leotard and matching blazer with gold fringe and socks, paired with biker boots for her own set.

Halfway through the performance - which included hits from her solo catalog such as Hollaback Girl and Sweet Escape, and the No Doubt era including Don’t Speak - she changed into a checkerboard print leather crop top and shorts with jacket and matching socks that showed off her toned arms and midriff.

Gwen enjoyed three costume changes

She wore a black sequin turtleneck and black and silver plaid pants for the duet, and Blake revealed that although they usually like to sing the songs towards the end of his set, Gwen was "ready to drink tequila".

The singer, who is from Anaheim, just outside of Los Angeles, was overwhelmed to be back performing in front of a home crowd. Gwen also took the time to get emotional, sharing with fans ahead of singing Ex Girlfriend that "some of these songs suck and they hurt my heart but I do them for you guys because I love you".

Blake was the headliner for the show

Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey performed on Thursday, and Miley Cyrus and Green Day will take to the stage on Saturday 12 February.

Gwen and Blake have a wonderful life together and they successfully juggle parenting her three boys from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, and their careers.

He admitted after his first song that he was feeling the pressure, joking: "Who decided to put me on after Gwen Stefani?"

They have been married since 2021 following five years of dating, and enjoyed an intimate wedding in Oklahoma, which was officiated by Carson Daly.

Although they don't have any children together, Blake is passionate about helping to raise Apollo, seven, Zuma, 13, and Kingston, 15, with Gwen.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.