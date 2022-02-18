Simone Biles supports Winter Olympics star Mikaela Shiffrin after heartbreaking message to fans Mikeala was one of Team USA's big hopefuls

Simone Biles has shared her support for Winter Olympics star Mikaela Shiffrin after she posted a heartbreaking message to fans.

MORE: Simone Biles is engaged! See the heartwarming proposal and stunning ring

Mikaela took to social media to share a powerful message about the online hate and trolling she has received as she struggled through the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Mikeala was one of Team USA's big hopefuls but she failed to finish the women's combined event, and lost control during the opening few seconds of her run in the giant slalom; Mikeala was defending her 2018 gold medal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simone Biles falls off mat during Tokyo 2020 qualifying rounds

She fell and skied out, ending her 30-race streak, and ended up being disqualified from the event.

"I know this all too well. I'm sorry you're experiencing this! people suck…. damned if you do, damned if you don't," Simone commented, adding: ''But just remember how AMAZING you are, we're all cheering for you, proud of you, love & support you!"

MORE: 7 royals who have competed in the Olympic Games

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie share disappointment over 2022 Winter Olympics news

She continued: "Go kick some ass Saturday! But most importantly, embrace the moment. Have fun, love ya!!!!"

Mikeala shared messages from trolls that told her that her "time is over, retire," and that she was "going insane".

Mikeala shared the comments with fans

She was also called names including "narcissist," "choker," and "dumb blonde."

"Well kids … feed 'em what you wanna feed 'em, self pity, sadness … let the turkeys get you down," she wrote. "There will always be turkeys or get up, again, again, again, again, again, again, again. Get up because you can, because you like what you do when it's not infested with the people who have so much apparent hate for you. Just get up.

"It is not always easy, but it is also not the end of the world to fail. Fail twice. Fail 5 times. At the Olympics."

Simone pulled out of the 2020 team events at the Summer Olympics

Simone shocked fans during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when she pulled out of the all-around team event and other individual gymnastics events to focus on her mental health.

Team USA later won silver and Simone won bronze in the individual balance beam event. This is the second time she's won bronze in the individual balance beam competition, having also picked it up at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

"I don't get why people diminish silver and bronze," she told reporters after the event. "I didn't expect a medal today. I just wanted to go out there for myself, and that's what I did," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox