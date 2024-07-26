9 royals who have competed in the Olympics - see them in action

The successful royal equestrian won a gold medal in 1971 and two silver medals in 1975 at the European Eventing Championships.
Captain Mark Phillips
Princess Anne's first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, was part of the British three-day event team that won a gold medal in the 1972 Munich Games. He later won a silver medal with the British team at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.
That year she met her future husband, Albert, at the Mare Nostrum swimming competition in Monte Carlo, Monaco, with the pair marrying in July 2011.
The couple went on to have twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in 2014.
Prince Albert of Monaco
Prince Albert of Monaco is also a former Olympian. He competed in the bobsleigh at five consecutive Winter Olympics for Monaco, taking part in both the two-man and four-man events, from 1988 to his retirement in 2002.
King Felipe of Spain
King Felipe, then Prince of Spain, was part of his country's sailing team when they hosted the Barcelona 1992 Games. He was also chosen as a flag bearer at the opening ceremony.
King Constantine of Greece
The late Constantine, who was the last King of Greece, won a gold medal in sailing in the Dragon Class at the Rome 1960 Olympics.
King Harald of Norway
King Harald was a keen sportsman before he became monarch of Norway in 1991. He represented his country in sailing at the 1964, 1968 and 1972 Olympics.
Princess Haya of Jordan
Princess Haya bint al Hussein, who is the daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan and his third wife, the late Queen Alia, is an accomplished equestrian. She represented Jordan in show jumping at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
