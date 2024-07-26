Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Olympians: Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, Princess Charlene and more in action
Royal Olympians - Princess Anne, Princess Charlene and Zara Tindall© Getty

9 royals who have competed in the Olympics - see them in action

Princess Anne and Zara Tindall are among the royal sporting stars

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The royals are a multi-talented bunch and are renowned for their love of sport, so much so that some members of the King's family have even competed in the Olympic Games.

With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics on 26 July, at HELLO! we thought we'd take a look at some of the best photos of the royals in action.

The Princess Royal, who wished Team GB "every bit of success" in the French capital ahead of the Games, was the first member of the British royal family to compete at an Olympics.

And the sporting genes passed down to her daughter, Zara Tindall, who won silver at the London 2012 Olympics in team eventing.

Meanwhile, Monaco has an Olympian couple with Prince Albert, who competed in bobsledding, and his wife, former Olympic swimmer, Princess Charlene.

Read on to find out more…

Zara Phillips of Great Britain riding High Kingdom competes in the Individual Jumping Equestrian Final on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games© Getty

Zara Tindall

Princess Anne and Captain Mark's daughter, Zara Tindall, followed in her parents' footsteps and is an accomplished equestrian.

The mother-of-three competed in the London 2012 Olympics and won a silver medal with the British team, which was presented to her by her proud mother.

Zara's cousins, Prince William and his wife KatePrince HarryPrincess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were among the spectators in the crowd cheering her on.

Princess Anne competing at the 1976 Olympics© Getty

Princess Anne

The Princess Royal rode the late Queen's horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

The Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, along with Princess Anne's brothers, then Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, flew to Canada to support her.

The successful royal equestrian won a gold medal in 1971 and two silver medals in 1975 at the European Eventing Championships.

 

Captain Mark Phillips competing in team eventing at 1972 Munich Olympics© Colorsport/Shutterstock

Captain Mark Phillips

Princess Anne's first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, was part of the British three-day event team that won a gold medal in the 1972 Munich Games. He later won a silver medal with the British team at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

Charlene Wittstock of South Africa powers through her women's 200m backstroke heat at Sydney 2000 Olympics© Getty

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Before she married Prince Albert of Monaco, Olympic swimmer Princess Charlene represented South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Games, with her team finishing fifth in the 4 x 100-metre medley relay.

That year she met her future husband, Albert, at the Mare Nostrum swimming competition in Monte Carlo, Monaco, with the pair marrying in July 2011.

The couple went on to have twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in 2014.

Prince Albert of Monaco competes in the bobsled event at the 1988 Winter Olympics© Getty

Prince Albert of Monaco

Prince Albert of Monaco is also a former Olympian. He competed in the bobsleigh at five consecutive Winter Olympics for Monaco, taking part in both the two-man and four-man events, from 1988 to his retirement in 2002.

Prince Felipe as Spain's flag bearer at 1992 Olympics© Getty

King Felipe of Spain

King Felipe, then Prince of Spain, was part of his country's sailing team when they hosted the Barcelona 1992 Games. He was also chosen as a flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

King Constantine sailing at the 1960 Olympics© Getty

King Constantine of Greece

The late Constantine, who was the last King of Greece, won a gold medal in sailing in the Dragon Class at the Rome 1960 Olympics.  

Prince Harald of Norway during the Mexico 1968 Olympics© George Silk/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

King Harald of Norway

King Harald was a keen sportsman before he became monarch of Norway in 1991. He represented his country in sailing at the 1964, 1968 and 1972 Olympics.

Princess Haya competing in the Sydney 2000 Olympics© Getty

Princess Haya of Jordan

Princess Haya bint al Hussein, who is the daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan and his third wife, the late Queen Alia, is an accomplished equestrian. She represented Jordan in show jumping at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

