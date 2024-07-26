9 royals who have competed in the Olympics - see them in action

The royals are a multi-talented bunch and are renowned for their love of sport, so much so that some members of the King's family have even competed in the Olympic Games.

With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics on 26 July, at HELLO! we thought we'd take a look at some of the best photos of the royals in action.

The Princess Royal, who wished Team GB "every bit of success" in the French capital ahead of the Games, was the first member of the British royal family to compete at an Olympics.

And the sporting genes passed down to her daughter, Zara Tindall, who won silver at the London 2012 Olympics in team eventing.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zara Tindall on following in her parents' footsteps at Olympics

Meanwhile, Monaco has an Olympian couple with Prince Albert, who competed in bobsledding, and his wife, former Olympic swimmer, Princess Charlene.

Read on to find out more…

1/ 9 © Getty Zara Tindall Princess Anne and Captain Mark's daughter, Zara Tindall, followed in her parents' footsteps and is an accomplished equestrian. The mother-of-three competed in the London 2012 Olympics and won a silver medal with the British team, which was presented to her by her proud mother. Zara's cousins, Prince William and his wife Kate, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were among the spectators in the crowd cheering her on.

2/ 9 © Getty Princess Anne The Princess Royal rode the late Queen's horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games. The Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, along with Princess Anne's brothers, then Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, flew to Canada to support her. The successful royal equestrian won a gold medal in 1971 and two silver medals in 1975 at the European Eventing Championships.

3/ 9 © Colorsport/Shutterstock Captain Mark Phillips Princess Anne's first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, was part of the British three-day event team that won a gold medal in the 1972 Munich Games. He later won a silver medal with the British team at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.



4/ 9 © Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco Before she married Prince Albert of Monaco, Olympic swimmer Princess Charlene represented South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Games, with her team finishing fifth in the 4 x 100-metre medley relay. That year she met her future husband, Albert, at the Mare Nostrum swimming competition in Monte Carlo, Monaco, with the pair marrying in July 2011. The couple went on to have twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in 2014.

5/ 9 © Getty Prince Albert of Monaco Prince Albert of Monaco is also a former Olympian. He competed in the bobsleigh at five consecutive Winter Olympics for Monaco, taking part in both the two-man and four-man events, from 1988 to his retirement in 2002.



6/ 9 © Getty King Felipe of Spain King Felipe, then Prince of Spain, was part of his country's sailing team when they hosted the Barcelona 1992 Games. He was also chosen as a flag bearer at the opening ceremony.



7/ 9 © Getty King Constantine of Greece The late Constantine, who was the last King of Greece, won a gold medal in sailing in the Dragon Class at the Rome 1960 Olympics.

8/ 9 © George Silk/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock King Harald of Norway King Harald was a keen sportsman before he became monarch of Norway in 1991. He represented his country in sailing at the 1964, 1968 and 1972 Olympics.



9/ 9 © Getty Princess Haya of Jordan Princess Haya bint al Hussein, who is the daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan and his third wife, the late Queen Alia, is an accomplished equestrian. She represented Jordan in show jumping at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

