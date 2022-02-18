Kelly Clarkson 'files to legally remove last name' amid ongoing divorce Kelly Clarkson has been famous since 2002

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly filed documents to legally change her name, 20 years after she first found fame on American Idol.

The singer-songwriter turned talk show hosts filed the petition on Monday 14 February. She is requesting to be known legally as Kelly Brianne, her first and middle names. US Weekly first reported the news and wrote that the mom-of-two had a "desire to go by her first and middle names" because the "new name more fully reflects who I am".

Kelly will attend a hearing on 28 March. HELLO! has contacted reps for Kelly for comment.

The Voice judge is a mom to River Rose, seven, and Remington Alexander, five, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

She filed for divorce in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. Irreconcilable differences were cited as the reason for the split but they have been embattled with legal issues ever since.

Kelly was awarded primary custody of the children in November 2020. Speaking about the divorce on Today that same year, she said: "I've been talking to friends that have been through a divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."

Kelly with her two children

She recently agreed to give 5% of her beloved Montana ranch to her ex-husband after she was awarded her home by a judge in October 2021 who ruled that the home she purchased during her marriage belongs to her.

But new court documents filed in Los Angeles show that Kelly, 39, has agreed to give the talent manager 5.12% percent of the property, equaling $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value.

Producer Brandon had contended that the ranch belonged to them jointly but the judge decided differently, handing down a ruling that the ranch falls within the scope of the couple's prenuptial agreement; Kelly had purchased the ranch during their marriage and was the sole titleholder and so it belongs only to her.

The singer had put both her Encino farmhouse and Tennessee mansion up for sale after confirming her split from Brandon but will keep the Montana home for her family.

