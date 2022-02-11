Rebel Wilson, Taraji P. Henson and Kelly Clarkson sparkle as they celebrate 2022 NFL Honors The Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers won MVP for the second year in a row

Rebel Wilson, Taraji P Henson, and Issa Rae were among the celebrities to appear at the 2022 NFL Honors on Thursday.

All three presented awards, with Rebel joking about the time she tore her ACL and how she was an “inspiration” to all NFL players as she announced Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow as the winner of the Comeback of the Year award.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson presents Joe Burrow with NFL Honor

Issa rocked a stunning sequin gown for the event which took place three days before the annual Super Bowl event; this year will see the Bengals’ go head to head with the Los Angeles Rams.

Taraji P Henson was joined by Mark Wahlberg as they presented the Bengals’ Ja'Marr Chase with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Kelly Clarkson was on hand to honor the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons with the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt won Defensive Player of the Year, and was awarded the trophy by Katy Perry and his brother Derek Watt, while the Rams’ Cooper Kupp took home Offensive Player of the Year.

Rebel is a big NFL fan

The Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers won MVP for the second year in a row.

At 38, the player becomes the fifth player in NFL history to win the award in consecutive seasons alongside Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Joe Montana and Jim Brown.

Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth won the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Kelly is a Cowboys' fan

However it was a disappointing night for Tom Brady, who failed to pick up any major awards as he closed out a 22-year career.

Tom retired after an incredible 22-year career that saw him win seven Super Bowls with two teams, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Taraji presented Bengals’ Ja'Marr Chase with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award

Tom was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft and played back-up for two years.

However he took over from the Patriots' quarterback, Drew Bledsoe in 2002 when Bledsoe was hit with an injury.

Katy appeared alongside Derek Watt

That year he led the Patriots to a Super Bowl win. Tom went on to win five more Super Bowls with the team, before leaving the Patriots in a shock announcement where he confirmed he would be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-season contract.

He won his seventh Super Bowl ring with the team that same year.

