The Voice star Kelly Clarkson sends heartfelt message to co-star following health scare The award-winning singer shared her support on social media

Kelly Clarkson has offered her support in a thoughtful social media tribute to her good friend and co-star on The Voice, Ed Sheeran.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the award-winning singer shared a photo of herself and Ed, alongside a series of three love heart emojis, following the news that he has Covid.

Ed is due to appear as a mentor on The Voice on the upcoming Knockout round, which was pre-recorded, meaning he will still feature, despite isolating in real life.

On Sunday, the dad-of-one posted a statement on Instagram revealing that he had tested positive for the illness and that he was currently self-isolating.

It read: "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/ performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone."

Kelly Clarkson shared her support for Ed Sheeran

In the pre-recorded episodes of The Voice, Ed joined Kelly and fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and John Legend.

Kelly's thoughtful post to Ed was met with a mass of support from fans, who too paid tribute to the singer and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Prayers for our sweet Ed," one wrote, while another commented: "Get well soon Ed." A third person simply responded with a series of love heart emojis.

Kelly is a popular coach on The Voice

Ed's Covid news follows shortly after last year's coach, Gwen Stefani, revealed that she had tested positive for the illness at the start of the pandemic.

The singer announced the news to her fans at her concert on Friday night in Las Vegas. "I was one of the first to have Covid, in case you are wondering," she told her fans.

Kelly with her The Voice co-stars

"I was in Vegas. Do you remember when I cancelled those four shows?" She continued: "I would literally take people up here and make out with you, but… I gotta make it through the next eight shows."

Gwen added: "Just because I can't touch you, I'm still breathing your air right now, so that's the risk I'm taking because I love you guys."

