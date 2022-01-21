Kelly Clarkson's stepdaughter welcomes first child Savannah Blackstock, 20, took to social media to share the news

Kelly Clarkson's stepdaughter has shared the heartwarming news that she has become a mom. Savannah Blackstock, 20, took to social media to share that she had welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Quentin Lee on 17 January.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson wins Montana ranch in divorce battle - and it's the dream escape

The couple made the announcement on Thursday, and the post featured a baby blanket along with a piece of paper inked with the newborn's footprints, and the caption simply read: "January 17, 2022," with a heart emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson shares video tour inside epic Montana ranch

Savannah also updated her bio to include the word "mama".

She is the eldest daughter of music producer Brandon Blackstock, whom Kelly was married to for seven years.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson stuns in dramatic black ball gown on The Voice

MORE: Kelly Clarkson brings the party in feathered pink gown for The Voice live shows

The Because of You singer gave birth to daughter River Rose in 2014 followed by son Remy two years later. Brandon is also a father to son Seth, from a previous marriage.

In June 2020, 39-year-old Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon citing irreconcilable differences.

Savannah shared the news on social media

"What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids," the three-time Grammy winner said during a September 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

Brandon's father was previously married to his mom before marrying country singer Reba McEntire in 1989 until 2015.

Brandon, Kelly and Savannah in 2018

She became a stepmom to Brandon and his siblings Chassidy and Shawna, and together she and Narvel welcomed son Shelby in 1990.

"You know, I love them both," the 66-year-old country music star told Extra of the pair's divorce in 2021.

"Brandon's my stepson, Kelly's my good friend, and I'm pulling for both of them. I hope they're happy and healthy and pull through this. I pray that everybody gives them the encouragement that they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love them both with all my heart."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox