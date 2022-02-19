9-1-1 Lone Star’s Rob Lowe inspired White House press secretary to return to politics Rob starred in The West Wing for four years

9-1-1 Lone Star's Rob Lowe inspired President Joe Biden's press secretary to return to politics.

Jen Psaki appeared on the actor's podcast Literally! and shared that she binge watched his award-winning drama The West Wing in 2011 after she first left politics for public relations.

She had previously been the deputy press secretary for President Barack Obama before he promoted her in 2009 to deputy communications director, the job Rob's character Sam Seaborn held for the first four years on the show.

On the podcast she revealed that the show, created by Aaron Sorkin, "inspired so many people that I know to come here and be a part of this town and work in government."

"I don't know what prompted me to watch it but I binged the entire thing," she added of the decision to watch the show four years after it ended.

"In a crazy way, it really brought me back to politics. I ended up coming back and doing the 2012 campaign and traveling with then-President Obama on his reelection."

Jen said she was inspired to return to politics by Rob's character

After Obama's reelection Jen worked at the State Department until 2015 when Obama hired her as communications director.

Biden then hired her as press secretary after he was voted in by the American public in 2020.

Jen also praised Rob's character Sam for his idealism, adding that "it's kind of what the best of Washington is," to which Rob responded: "To see that in young people, it makes you feel so good about the future of the country."

Rob starred as Sam Seaborn

Rob has revealed in recent years his political beliefs are more moderate and right-leaning than many of his peers in Hollywood.

He quit The West Wing in 2003 amid claims he was dissatisfied with the storylines for his character, who had originally been planned as the lead but later became part of an ensemble.

He returned in 2006 for the final few episodes.

