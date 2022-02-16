Jennifer Love Hewitt posts beautiful beach selfie with her husband alongside heartfelt message The couple have been married since 2013

Jennifer Love Hewitt took time out from mom duty when she celebrated her husband, Brian Hallisay, with a picturesque selfie.

The 9-1-1 star posted a makeup-free photo alongside the father of her three children as she wished him a happy Valentine's Day.

Jennifer made reference to how young they looked in the selfie, in which they appeared to be in the water at the beach.

She captioned the Instagram post: "We were babies. Now we have babies. My forever Valentine. Love you B."

Her fans commented: "Wow," and, "Love you guys," and others called them a "cute couple".

Jennifer and Brian - who is also a successful actor - share three young children. Aiden, five months, Atticus, six, and Autumn, eight.

They welcomed their third child last year but the pregnancy wasn't exactly planned.

Jennifer told People magazine: ⁬"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," she said.

"I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

Her two oldest children were also thrilled with the news too and Jennifer confessed that her son knew before she did!

"One night, my kids and I were laying in bed watching TV and a Clearblue commercial came on television. My son out of nowhere was like, 'Hey Mommy, you should order one of those in case there's a baby in your belly,' " she recalled.

"I was like, 'How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?' It stuck with me, and they've been asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling. We weren't closed off to the idea, it just wasn't something that we were actively thinking about."

