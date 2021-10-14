Rob Lowe shares heartbreaking family news - famous friends reach out The 57-year-old took to Instagram

Rob Lowe has taken to Instagram with some heartbreaking family news. The 57-year-old was met with an outpouring of support from fans as he made his sad announcement.

Rob - who shares two sons with wife Sheryl - shared a snapshot of his beloved dog Wayne and wrote: "In Memoriam…

"We are heartbroken that our beloved Wayne passed away today. He was 14 years old. He was a curious, adventurous boy who loved playing chase, stealing snacks and swimming. He was also a wonderful actor who did all his own stunts on our backyard Instagram show 'Abandon Crab'. We love you, Wayne! RIP."

Rob's brother Chad Lowe was among those to comment on the post, writing: "Godspeed Wayne," along with a broken heart emoji.

Katherine Schwarzenegger sweetly wrote: "Poor Wayne!!! We love you Wayne!" while her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger added: "Don't forget drinking Jacuzzi water!!"

Rob's son Matthew Lowe wrote: "He is in heaven swimming and stealing bread. Abandon crab forever." And his sibling John Lowe posted "Straight to Heaven" with a red love heart.

Rob has been married to his makeup artist wife Sheryl since 1991. They met on a blind date in 1983 and again on the set of his 1990 movie, Bad Influence. Together they share Matthew, 28, and John, 26.

Speaking to People magazine last year about his close bond with his boys, Rob joked: "[My kids] teach me lessons every day, and they give me s—t every day, but it's a ton of love. My greatest joy is definitely being a part of their lives."

In a 2020 interview with Today, meanwhile, Rob gave an insight into his parenting approach when the boys were young. "Of course I wanted to be loved and liked by my kids, but I wasn't their friend. I was there to help them and guide them."

He further recalled how he and Sheryl taught the boys self-control by placing bowls of candy around their home. "We'd have a vase of M&Ms in various rooms and they knew not to grab from it without asking. They knew it belonged to mommy and daddy."

And the same went for Matthew and John's friends. "Sheryl and I had a reputation for being the most strict of anyone's parents," Rob shared. "We valued intellectual curiosity and grades. Academic accountability was huge."

